Gainesville Police announce arrest in shooting at shopping plaza

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police announced the arrest of a man they believe shot and critically wounded two others back in January at a local shopping plaza.

The 43-year-old was arrested on May 4 after investigators tracked him down in Houston, according to a post from the Department’s Facebook page.

U.S. Marshals arrested him after police identified him as the suspect in the shooting at the Village Shoppes of Gainesville.

On Jan 30., the two men were shot at the crowded plaza just before 7 p.m., outside a Ross store. Police did not say why the two men were shot, but they do believe they were targeted.

Both men had to have surgery following the shooting, police said.