DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have made an arrest in a triple shooting that left a woman dead at a Popeye's restaurant in DeKalb County.

The shooting happened around 9:25 p.m. at the restaurant located in the 3000 block of Panola Road.

Carlos Rodriguez was charged with the murder of Alisha Stephens.

According to DeKalb County Police Sergeant J.D. Spencer, two victims were initially found at the scene and taken to the hospital. One of those victims, Stephens, later died. The other was listed in critical condition.

A third person also showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police have not commented on a possible motive, only saying the case is still under investigation.

