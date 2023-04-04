Arrest made in connection to 21-year-old's shooting death: DeKalb Sheriff

Kali Smith was charged in the shooting death of Torey Shepard. The 21-year-old was killed on March 29 in a shootout on Kelly Street in Lithonia, authorities said.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested in connection to a 21-year-old's shooting death, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Kali Smith, 42, was taken into custody Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of Torey Shepard. The sheriff's office said the 21-year-old was shot and killed on March 29 on Kelly Street in Lithonia.

Investigators believe the shootout happened after Shepard got into an argument with Smith. The 42-year-old was taken into custody at a home off Laguna Drive in Decatur, the sheriff's office said.