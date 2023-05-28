Arrest warrant issued for 14-year-old after person shot in Walton County, deputies say

Deputies were called to an area Friday off Youth Monroe Road. When deputies arrived, they learned that one person was taken to a hospital for their injuries.

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Walton County Deputies announced that an arrest warrant was issued for a 14-year-old after a person was seriously injured during a shooting.

Currently, the victim is in serious condition, according to a Facebook post from the department’s page.

Investigators then issued an arrest warrant for a 14-year-old, believed to be involved in the shooting.