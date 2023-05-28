x
Arrest warrant issued for 14-year-old after person shot in Walton County, deputies say

Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Walton County Deputies announced that an arrest warrant was issued for a 14-year-old after a person was seriously injured during a shooting.

Deputies were called to an area Friday off Youth Monroe Road. When deputies arrived, they learned that one person was taken to a hospital for their injuries.

Currently, the victim is in serious condition, according to a Facebook post from the department’s page.

Investigators then issued an arrest warrant for a 14-year-old, believed to be involved in the shooting. 

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Walton County Sheriff’s office at 770-207-4151. 

