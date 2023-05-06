Arrest warrants obtained for suspect in connection to Atlanta hairstylist's death: APD

11Alive previously reported about Ashley Burton-- a transgender woman who was shot and killed at the City Park Apartments on Fairburn Road on April 11.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said its homicide investigators secured arrest warrants Monday for a suspect in connection to Atlanta hairstylist Ashley Burton's death.

Authorities said they obtained warrants for Darius Mills, 31, for charges including murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

APD said Mills is currently in custody at the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges.

Atlanta Police said they got a call from their 911 center at 4:22 a.m. in reference to a "person down." On scene, police said they found Burton's body in the breezeway of her apartment complex.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.