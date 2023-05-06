Arrest warrants obtained for suspect in connection to Atlanta hairstylist's death: APD

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said its homicide investigators secured arrest warrants Monday for a suspect in connection to Atlanta hairstylist Ashley Burton's death.
Authorities said they obtained warrants for Darius Mills, 31, for charges including murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
APD said Mills is currently in custody at the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges.
11Alive previously reported about Ashley Burton-- a transgender woman who was shot and killed at the City Park Apartments on Fairburn Road on April 11.
Atlanta Police said they got a call from their 911 center at 4:22 a.m. in reference to a "person down." On scene, police said they found Burton's body in the breezeway of her apartment complex.
Suspect in death of transgender woman
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.