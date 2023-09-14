4 adults, teen facing murder charge after body found inside car's trunk at popular Duluth sauna spa: warrants

The police department plans to provide an update on Thursday regarding the crime.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Five people have been arrested in connection with the case where authorities found a body inside a car outside a popular sauna spa on Tuesday night, warrants indicate.

According to Gwinnett County arrest warrants, the following people are facing charges:

25-year-old Joonho Lee was charged with felony murder, tampering with evidence, concealing the death of another, and false imprisonment.

25-year-old Hyunji Lee was charged with false imprisonment, felony murder, and concealing the death of another.

22-year-old Juoonhyum Lee, false imprisonment, felony murder, concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence

22-year-old Gawom Lee concealing the death of another, felony murder, tampering with evidence

A 14-year-old was charged with felony murder, tampering with evidence, concealing the death of another, and false imprisonment

Officers received a call about a suspicious person inside a car around 10:50 p.m. The caller told police they believed a person was dead inside the car. Police arrived outside the Jeju Sauna, located at 3555 Gwinnett Place Drive, where they found the body in the trunk.

Police said the victim's identity would be provided after their family is notified. Affidavits indicate the victim was hidden in a room in a home and then wrapped in a blanket before being put in a truck left at Jeju Sauna.

The police department plans to provide an update on Thursday regarding the crime. 11Alive will stream the press conference in the video player above and below. It is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Friday.