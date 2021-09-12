Explosion reported at DeKalb County apartment complex, multiple injuries confirmed

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An explosion has been reported at a DeKalb County apartment complex, police confirmed Sunday.
It happened at the Arrive Perimeter complex at 2000 Asbury Square just beyond the I-285 Perimeter outside Dunwoody.
The extent of the damages or injuries was not immediately clear. Police described a "massive" explosion and confirmed there were at least some burn injuries.
Police also reported a "strong smell of gas" in the area.
"This is a very active scene and the cause of the explosion is under investigation," Dunwoody Police tweeted.
On social media, there were numerous posts showing the damage.
