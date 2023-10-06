Arson investigation: Inmates ignite fire with their jumpsuits inside Troup County Jail, sheriff says

It was determined that inmates damaged a light fixture and used it to start a fire with their jumpsuits, the sheriff's office said.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Inmates at the Troup County Jail used their jumpsuits to ignite a fire inside the facility, according to the sheriff's office.

An arson investigation is ongoing after the incident took place Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m., the Troup Sheriff said.

A large amount of smoke was seen coming from one of the inmate housing units and evacuation measures were invoked for the inmates, the sheriff's office added.

The Troup County Fire Department was asked to respond.

"Once jail staff entered the unit it was determined that inmate uniforms were smoldering on the floor and were extinguished," the sheriff's office said.

After investigating further, the sheriff's criminal investigation division said it was determined that inmates damaged a light fixture and used it to start a fire with their jumpsuits.

Four inmates are facing charges in connection to the incident. Two were charged with arson in the first degree, criminal damage in the first degree, interference with government property and riot in a penal institute. The other two also face a riot in a penal institute charge.