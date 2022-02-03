Man no longer considered the suspected gunman in shooting of Clayton County officer, charges dropped

Clayton DA Tasha Mosley told 11Alive Arterio Crumbley is not considered to have been the gunman in the early March incident.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man who was arrested as the suspect in a shooting last month of a Clayton County officer is no longer considered the gunman and his charges have been dropped.

Clayton DA Tasha Mosley told 11Alive's Joe Henke on Wednesday that 25-year-old Arterio Crumbley is not considered the suspect anymore in the early March incident.

So far, no further details on why the charges against Crumbley were dropped have been made available. The Clayton County Police Department is holding a 2 p.m. press conference on Wednesday afternoon to provide an update in the case.

In the original incident, police said Clayton officer Ryan Richey was shot in the waist during a response to an armed robbery call in front of a business on Riverdale Road.

The officer was later released from the hospital the night of the shooting.

A victim in the armed robbery was also shot in the hand, police said.

The incident sparked an hours-long manhunt for the suspect, who police identified at the time as Crumbley. The 25-year-old later turned himself in.