New Children's hospital to be named after Arthur Blank following $200 million donation

ATLANTA — Home Depot co-founder, Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United team owner Arthur Blank has opened his checkbook once again -- giving back to the community like he has done so many times during his successful career.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation today announced the naming of their new hospital after a $200 million donation from Blank's foundation.

It is the largest donation in Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta history. It is also the single largest naming gift to a freestanding pediatric hospital, Children's said in a news release.

The Arthur M. Blank Hospital, the largest healthcare project ever in the history of the state, is expected to open its doors in 2025.

“It’s a great honor for me and my family to be connected to Children’s, and a great honor for us to be connected to a system that has dealt with research, illness and disease for the most precious commodities that we have in the world, our children,” Arthur M. Blank, Chairman of The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation said in a release. “Children’s is one of the greatest pediatric hospitals in the United States. The work they are doing right here in our backyard will make a difference forever, and that’s very meaningful to me, my family and our associates.”

We’re delighted to announce a $200M gift to @ChildrensATL for the naming of the new Arthur M. Blank Hospital, coming in 2025. This transformative project will improve quality of care, patient experience & access to specialized pediatric healthcare for GA's children & families. pic.twitter.com/DJWY1LBrEt — Arthur Blank Foundation (@BlankFoundation) October 12, 2020

The 1.5 million-square-foot hospital will be located at the northeastern corner of North Druid Hills and I-85 in Brookhaven and is part of a $1.5 billion project, the hospital said.

“Today’s milestone marks an important step in making this hospital a reality, which will ensure we can meet the growing patient demand, bring hope to families and provide access to the unique specialized care offered by Children’s. We are beyond grateful to Arthur and his family foundation for this generous donation to help our mission grow and inspire others to give to Children’s,” CEO of Children’s Donna Hyland in a release.