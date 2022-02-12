Artist of TakeOff's mural in Atlanta reacts to 2nd arrest made in connection to his murder

Armondo Monoletti said he's not sure why he was moved to paint the mural and in recent days he’s updated it to include more images of the popular rapper.

ATLANTA — One month after the shooting death of popular rapper TakeOff, Houston Police announced the arrest of a second suspect and the community is reacting, among them the artist who painted a mural of TakeOff in Old Forth Ward.

“I don’t think it would ever heal the wound, but for the family, it has to be some type of relief,” Artist Armondo Monoletti said.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was taken into custody by police. The arrest is the second in connection with the shooting that claimed the life of Migos rapper TakeOff. Cameron Joshua, 22, was taken into custody on Nov. 22.

“When I first heard the situation I just knew that it was in me to go and put something up so the fans can go mourn the loss and go enjoy and celebrate him," Monoletti added.

He said he's not sure why he was moved to paint the mural and in recent days he’s updated it to include more images of the popular rapper.

“It needed more because he was such a big person in Atlanta. I didn’t want it to just be just that, I wanted it to really make a statement for him and show how much he was loved here in the city," Monoletti said. "So, I kept my word and I went back, and I added more life to it and so far it’s been getting such good feedback people are really enjoying it."

As the legal process of this case plays out, Monoletti is hoping the mural will continue to be a place where TakeOff fans can remember him.