CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Graduation season is a happy time for high school seniors across the nation. As Logan Droke's classmates prepare to start the next phase of their lives, he's fighting his biggest battle yet.

The 17-year-old Creekview High senior has leukemia - it's the fourth time his cancer has come back since 2011.

His dad, Randall Droke is a firefighter in Cherokee County. Now the men and women who stand next to him as they respond to emergency scenes are treating this situation no different.

"Our friend, brother and fellow Cherokee County Firefighter Randall Droke and his family need our help," a GoFundMe campaign reads.

They are raising money for the Droke family. On Facebook, the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services posted photos of Logan in the hospital.

"His doctors began chemotherapy and are urgently looking into trial treatment options which may include traveling to another state for treatment," the post reads.

The past few months have been tough for the family.

The online fundraising campaign also said Logan's mom was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. She's been doing well with treatment. It also said the family home has three-other children and grandparent who is insulin dependent.

"Please donate and help us alleviate some of our brothers' burdens his family is experiencing," the GoFundMe reads.

At last check, they've raised nearly $7,000 of the $30,000 goal.

