ATLANTA — Would you pay more to get out of traffic faster?

The Georgia Department of Transportation thinks people on the top end of the perimeter might.

It's proposing adding express lanes that would stretch across Interstate 285 on the top end in both directions, and extend out Georgia 400 to the North Springs MARTA station.

GDOT

Toll prices go up when traffic is worse.

GDOT says it could reduce 6,000 hours of delays each day.

But it would be years before you could use the lanes. The earliest they're anticipated to open is 2028.

These are similar to the toll lanes along I-85 in Gwinnett County and the lanes on I-75 through Cobb County.

If you're interested in learning more, GDOT is kicking off a series of public meetings and can be found on their website.

