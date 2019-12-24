ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are on the lookout for suspects who allegedly fired shots at a home in Atlanta just two days before Christmas.

APD said they were called to Ashby Grove SW to respond to the scene.

When they arrived, the person who called 911 told police that men in a white car drove by and fired multiply shots at her home.

There were people inside of the house when it happened, but fortunately no one was hurt.

Police said they found shell casings outside of the house and are canvassing the area to talk to witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing.

