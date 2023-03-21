Honoring Asijah Love Jones | Funeral plans announced for Spalding County 11-year-old killed by stray bullet

The child was in her home when she was shot by a bullet intended for someone else, authorities say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Loved ones will say their final farewells to an 11-year-old who was shot and killed by a stray bullet earlier this month.

Celebration of life plans has been announced for Asijah Love Jones.

The child was in her home in Spalding Heights at the Northside Hill Apartments on March 14 when she was struck by a bullet intended for another person.

"One of the rounds traveled through the victim's bedroom window and struck her, killing her instantly," Spalding County Sheriff Darell Dix said.

Asijah was a 6th-grade student at Cowan Road Middle School in Spalding County.

A viewing will take place Friday evening at Haisten McCullough Funeral Home in Griffin; it is open to the public. A funeral will be held the following day at Griffin First Assembly of God, which will be live streamed here.

Further details can be found at the bottom of this story. An online fundraiser has also been set up to support Asijah's family with funeral expenses.

Man suspected of Asijah's death

Authorities have identified Kionta Parks as the suspect in the child's death.

Parks is wanted for felony murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and violation of Georgia's Street Gang Act of the Georgia Domestic Terrorism Statute.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Spalding County Sheriff's Office at 770-467-4282.

Authorities have not said if they're searching for any other suspects in the case.

Asijah's Celebration of Life

Viewing

Friday, March 24 | 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Haisten McCullough Funeral Home

*Open to the public

Funeral