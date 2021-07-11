x
Travis Scott, Astroworld Festival organizers hit with lawsuit

The lawsuit seeks more than $1 million in damages for what's being called "gross negligence."

HOUSTON — Travis Scott and Astroworld Festival organizers have been hit with a lawsuit over the tragedy that left eight people dead and dozens more injured.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of festivalgoer Manuel Souza, who is seeking more than $1 million in damages for what his lawyers are calling gross negligence.

The suit claims the "defendants failed to properly plan and conduct the concert in a safe manner."

The lawyers also called the incident a "predictable and preventable tragedy."

