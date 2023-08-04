At least 5 dead after head-on crash on busy Newton County highway, deputies say

The five people who died were all in the same vehicle, deputies said.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least five people are dead after a head-on collision on a busy Newton County highway Saturday afternoon, deputies said.

Newton County Sheriff's Office said several cars collided on State Route 142 at the intersection of Adams Circle in Covington. The five people who died were all in the same vehicle, deputies said.

The driver of the other vehicle was rushed to Piedmont Newton Hospital in critical condition, according to deputies.

All lanes of State Route 142 in Newton County are now blocked in both directions. Officials urged drivers to take alternate routes but said they did not have an estimated time for when the road might reopen.

