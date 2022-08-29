Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker announces resignation

Athens-Clarke County officials announced she is resigning on August 31.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous coverage.

Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker is stepping down from her position at the end of a month. Athens-Clarke County officials announced she is resigning on August 31.

Parker also took to Twitter to announce her resignation, saying in part: "The story of my life is a story of service, but stories are often broken into chapters. I close this chapter with peace, pride and hope at the prospect of a new chapter..."

Parker was first elected to the commission in 2018. The then 26-year-old UGA doctoral student gained national attention for her swearing-in ceremony.

Kelly Girtz, mayor of Athens-Clarke County Unified Government, released a statement about Parker's resignation.

"I’m grateful for the energy and spirit that Commissioner Parker brought to City Hall, and she was a key voice that led to improved housing policy among other things," Kelly said.

According to Athens-Clarke County, a Special Election is planned for Nov. 8 to elect a new commission representative. The county said the election will take place at the same time as the General Election.

"Because the position becomes vacant less than 90 days before Election Day, voters in Commission District 2 will vote on two separate ballots – one for the Special Election and one for the General Election – whether using absentee or in-person voting. The newly-elected commissioner will serve for the remainder of the current term that ends in 2024," the county wrote in a release on its website.

Athens-Clarke County said a qualifying period will be set for those interested in the District 2 commission seat.