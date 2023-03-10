Missing woman last seen a week ago at Athens home, police say

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police need help finding a woman who has been missing for over a week.
Adriana Castaneda was last seen March 4 leaving her home off Kathwood Drive. She has not come home or shown up at work, according to a Facebook post from the Athens Clarke-County Police Department.
Castaneda is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She also has tattoos on her forearm and tattooed eyebrows, the post said.
If anyone has any information about Castaneda, call Detective Cortez at 762-400-7057 or email them at Pedro.Cortez@accgov.com.