Missing woman last seen a week ago at Athens home, police say

Adriana Castaneda was last seen March 4 leaving her home off Kathwood Drive. She has not come home or shown up at work, police said.

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police need help finding a woman who has been missing for over a week. 

Adriana Castaneda was last seen March 4 leaving her home off Kathwood Drive. She has not come home or shown up at work, according to a Facebook post from the Athens Clarke-County Police Department.

Castaneda is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She also has tattoos on her forearm and tattooed eyebrows, the post said. 

Credit: Athens-Clarke County Police Department

If anyone has any information about Castaneda, call Detective Cortez at 762-400-7057 or email them at Pedro.Cortez@accgov.com.

