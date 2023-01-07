Athens-Clarke County police shoot, kill gun-wielding man inside shed, GBI says

GBI said police discovered a stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence.

ATHENS, Ga. — A gun-wielding man was shot and killed by Athens-Clarke County police officers Friday after they discovered a stolen car parked at his home, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

At 11:45 p.m., officers located the stolen vehicle in the driveway of the man's home off Smokey Road in Athens. Three ACCPD officers then tried to find anyone inside the residence, and later confronted two men who were in a shed in the yard, GBI said.

One of men, identified as Clinton Eli Burkhalter, had his hands behind his head. When officers asked him to show his hands, they said he refused. Burkhalter then put a gun to his head and the officers took cover.

The man fired multiple rounds into the ceiling of the shed, before he began to walk out with his gun pointed at police. Two of the officers then shot Burkhalter, where he fell to the ground with his gun still in hand, according to GBI.

Police remained in cover until they received back up. After EMS arrived on scene, they pronounced Burkhalter dead, GBI said in a statement.

The GBI Medical Examiner's Office said they will perform an autopsy on Burkhalter.

The GBI will conduct its own investigation in the case and will then be handed to the Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office to be reviewed.