Deadly crash kills 29-year-old motorcyclist in Athens, police say

ATHENS, Ga. — Police are investigating a Saturday crash in Athens that left a 29-year-old motorcyclist dead, according to the department.

The crash happened around 8:46 p.m. on North Avenue at Northside Drive. It was the eleventh fatal crash for Athens-Clarke County this year, police added.

Authorities said that a 22-year-old pickup truck driver was turning left onto North Avenue from Northside Drive when he collided with Kody Kuckuck, 29, on his motorcycle. When officers got to the scene, they found Kuckuck dead.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the officer investigating the case at (762) 400-7169 or email him at joey.lewis@accgov.com.

