This is how Augusta's Dental College of Georgia honored one of its first Black graduates

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A long-time Athens dentist was honored for being one of the first African-American graduates from Augusta University's Dental College of Georgia.

Dr. Matthew McRae was honored Friday afternoon by the college with a portrait unveiling. McRae and another dentist, Dr. James L. Orrington, were honored for being the first African Americans to graduate from the college.

McRae graduated in 1973 and decided to practice in Athens. Just a year prior, he was informed that the city only had one Black medical doctor and did not have a Black dentist, according to a release.

His first practice was opened at the Alps Shopping Center, but he relocated after building an office space at 995 Baxter Street. McRae would go on to create two more practices, one office is at Epps Bridge and the other at Trail Creek, the release said.