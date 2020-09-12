20-year-old charged with malice murder in shooting death of juvenile

Athens-Clarke County Police said the suspect was taken into custody on Dec. 8.

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last week, killing a juvenile.

Police said Kenya Trevion Yearby is charged with malice murder. He was taken into custody on Dec. 8.

Officers were called to Westchester Circle on Dec. 3 around 9:30 a.m. to respond to the scene where they said a juvenile was killed. The juvenile victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clarke County Coroner.

Athens-Clarke County Police later identified the victim as Keshawn Gainer.

“This senseless crime was solved quickly because of the dogged determination of the officers and detectives of the police department, the coroner’s office, the GBI, and a vigilant community,” stated Chief Cleveland Spruill. “The case will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for further consideration and prosecution.”