ATHENS, Ga. -- Police have found the parents of a child they discovered in an Athens community on Friday.

The child was found in Spring Valley Estates near Nellie B Avenue.

Police originally took to social media asking for help since the child was unable to communicate with them. They announced around 3 p.m. that the child's guardians were found.

