ATHENS, Ga. — An internal affairs report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department lists exactly why an officer seen on video hitting a running suspect with his cruiser was fired.

The department released a summary report Sunday evening, just two days after the June 1 incident happened.

On that date, a body camera worn by Officer Taylor Saulters shows him use his patrol car in an attempt to get in ahead of a fleeing suspect. But in the process, Saulters' car hit the suspect, Timmy Patmon, sending the man flying into the hood of the car.

Saulters was initially placed on administrative leave, but was ultimately fired after an internal investigation that included a review of the body camera footage.

According to the report, the department reviewed both the incident report filed by Sauters and an interview with the officer.

The review of the incident report found that Sauters never listed what Patmon was wanted for, only that a warrant existed. The summary lists that the report raised more questions, including why the car was used.

The summary determined that Saulters used excessive force during the incident, and that the former officer "used poor judgment in using patrol vehicle as a means to apprehend a fleeing suspect."

The report continues to say that had the suspect committed an offense that would have warranted the use of deadly force, Sauters' actions "may have been objectively reasonable and would have been evaluated under such facts."

However, the department concluded there were no facts that would have led to the justification to this level of use of force.

In an earlier interview with 11Alive, Patmon's mother, Tammy Patmon Brown, said she was pleased with the department's decision to fire the officer.

"I appreciate they getting him off the force," Patmon's mother told 11Alive. "I appreciate that, because that make them look bad, and I know good and well they trainers don't train no one to run over people's children."

She said while she realizes he son was in the wrong for running, nothing justified Patmon getting hit by a car.

