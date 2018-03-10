ATHENS, Ga. – A homeowner was surprised when he came home to find armed burglars inside.

Before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Athens-Clarke County Police went to a home on Atlanta Avenue after a man came home to his house being robbed.

The victim said the men were wearing hoodies with their faces covered and each was armed. Police said the men pointed their guns at the victim before leaving the home with the stolen goods, which included electronic devices.

The victim’s two roommates were asleep and not aware they were being robbed, police said.

There have been no arrests in this case. If you have any information on the robbery, you are asked to call Detective Black at 706-613-3330 ext.. 798 or at scott.black@accgov.com.

