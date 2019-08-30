ATLANTA — The season finale of a true crime series will examine the 2014 murder of Darius Bottoms, the nephew of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Five years ago, Darius Bottoms was in southwest Atlanta when gunmen, apparently mistaking him for a rival gang member, shot at him as he drove along Legacy Drive.

Bottoms, only 18 years old, was fatally struck in the head.

The program, “ATL Homicide” will examine the murder with detectives David Quinn and Vince Velazquez, retired Atlanta Police Department homicide investigators who worked the case. They now co-host the TV One show together.

Three men, 19-year-old Rashad Barber, 23-year-old Ryan Bowdery and 22-year-old David Wallace, were convicted of the murder in 2017 and sentenced to life in prison, days before Keisha Lance Bottoms was sworn in as mayor.

A member of Bottoms’ family told 11Alive at that time that they were “pleased that they have finally been prosecuted.”

“This is a monumental loss for us,” the family member said. “Darius will always be remembered.”

The “ATL Homicide” episode will air on Monday at 9 p.m. on TV One.

