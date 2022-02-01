Mayor Andre Dickens kicks off Atlanta's first-ever peace week

Here are the details.

ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens is kicking off Atlanta's first-ever Peace Week with a series of events across the city.

According to a release from the mayor's office, Peace Week is taking place all week long through Saturday, Feb. 26. The purpose of Peace Week ATL is to "rebuild and strengthen the social fabric of Atlanta as cities across the country grapple with violence," Mayor Dickens said in a release.

“Peace week ATL is a week of events, activities, and conversations that we hope will build awareness of—and support for—Atlanta’s peace-building practices,” Mayor Dickens said to those in attendance at the Peace Week ATL kick-off interfaith prayer service held Monday at The King Center with Rev. Dr. Bernice King.

“We join a host of other cities struggling with outbreaks of violence and issues of safety. For the rest of this week, the city of Atlanta will work with our partners and residents to amplify commitments to peacebuilding, reconciliation, healing and restoration across our communities," he added.

Mayor @Andreforatlanta kicked off his inaugural #PeaceWeekATL by joining @BerniceKing and several faith leaders for the Interfaith Prayer for Peace at The King Center. pic.twitter.com/SfMBUsGXhs — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) February 21, 2022

Throughout the week, Dickens will hold roundtable discussions with students to discuss the impact of violence and the importance of community. Dickens will also make announcements on faith-based affordable housing initiatives and speak to parents about the importance of violence intervention and emotional wellness, a release stated.