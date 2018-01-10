ATLANTA – A 5K run and one-mile is pairing victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence with supporters, to better understand how to respond to reports of violence or abuse.

The “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” 5K and one-mile walk, hosted by the Alma G. Davis Foundation, is happening Saturday, Oct. 20 at 8 a.m. The walk/run starts at Park Tavern in Piedmont Park and continues down the Beltline Eastside Trail.

The event will raise money for domestic violence programs offered through the Davis Foundation to support survivors and emergency shelters across the state.

Davis, a survivor of domestic violence, established the foundation to educate the community and advocate for survivors of domestic and sexual assault.

“Our goal is to bring awareness to these issues and demonstrate the effects it has on our communities,” said Davis. “We also want to offer encouragement, hope and the tools necessary to rebuild the lives of those affected by domestic abuse.”

According to the Davis Foundation, Georgia is No. 14 in the nation for domestic violence crimes.

Nationally, according to the Davis Foundation:

1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men over 18-years-old have experienced domestic violence

Every year, an estimated 1.3 million women are victims of domestic violence

Every 9 seconds, a woman in the U.S. is assaulted or beaten

Up to 10 million children witness some sort of domestic violence every year.

1.5 million high school students have experienced domestic violence at the hands of a partner

Corporations and economic loss exceed $5.8 billion every year due to domestic violence, resulting in $1.8 billion in lost productivity.

Those who want to help raise money for “ Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” can donate through the Allstate Purple Purse Foundation and those who want to participate but cannot make the actual event can sign up as a virtual participant and walk/run in their own neighborhoods.

All proceeds support the Alma G. Davis foundation.

For more information, to volunteer or donate, visit AlmaGDavisFoundation.org or call 678-957-9464.

