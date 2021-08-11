Delays with Atlanta 911 and 311 calls after power outage at Public Safety Center

Atlanta Police said a water leak caused the outage on Sunday night. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted that people experiencing delays should not hang up.

ATLANTA — Delays with 911 and 311 calls in Atlanta continued into Monday morning after a power outage at the city's Public Safety Center on Sunday night.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a tweet Monday morning that "we're experiencing issues" with the 911 and 311 services, and that "crews have been working all night to get these services restored."

"While we are experiencing delays, 911 is working," the mayor said. "If it's an emergency, please do NOT hang up, as that only delays response."

On Sunday night, Atlanta Police said a water leak at the call center caused the outage.

"We have shifted operations to our backup center and remain able to receive and dispatch 911 calls," a statement said. "We have contingencies in place to ensure we maintain emergency services, even while experiencing issues like this."

Similarly, Atlanta Fire Rescue said in a statement the situation would "not impact AFRD's response to emergencies throughout the City of Atlanta."

The city's 311 service tweeted that due to the technical difficulties it "will not be able to take your call at this time."

We are currently experiencing technical difficulties and ATL311 will not be able to take your call at this time. Please try back later today or reach out to us via social media @ATL311 or at https://t.co/sgeJSoeiB6. We apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/03M2IYi6gD — Atlanta 311 (@ATL311) November 8, 2021