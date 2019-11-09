ATLANTA — A number of tributes are being held around Atlanta on Wednesday, as the area marks 18 years since the attacks of September 11, 2001.

That will include a memorial at the DeKalb County Police headquarters, which is set for Wednesday morning. That will be held outside the building, in front of a monument commemorating 9/11 first responders.

11Alive will be streaming that ceremony live when it begins at 8:46 a.m., the time marking the moment the first hijacked plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Other commemorating ceremonies are scheduled around Atlanta.

Those include remembrance ceremonies in Gwinnett County at 8:30 a.m. at the Fallen Heroes Memorial at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, a memorial at Mt. Tabor Park in Paulding County at 8:40 a.m., and a memorial by the Smyrna Fire Department at the Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial at 8:30 a.m.

TSA workers will also hold a memorial at 8:46 a.m. at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in the Domestic Terminal.

There are other kinds of commemorations, including memorial stair climbs by the LaGrange Fire Department (beginning 8 a.m. at Callaway Stadium) and in Jonesboro at the Clayton County Police Department headquarters.

Four firefighters in Douglasville will walk 9.11 miles on treadmills at the Academy Sports + Outdoors store, to support the Tempus Fidem Foundation, as well. That's at 7200 Concourse Parkway.

Tributes will continue throughout the day, with a mid-morning Blue Mass honoring 9/11 first responders at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta at 2699 Peachtree Rd. NE.

And in the evening, a 9/11 Heroes Run 5K to benefit the Travis Manion Foundation will begin at the Georgia World Congress Center at 7 p.m. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is expected to attend.

