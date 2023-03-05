1 dead, 4 injured in Midtown shooting; Atlanta Police say suspect at large

APD reported the situation at 12:37 p.m. on West Peachtree Street.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police responded Wednesday to an active shooter situation in Midtown and report four injured and one dead.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, is currently at large, and people are advised to avoid Midtown in the area of West Peachtree Street between 12th Street and 13th Street.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn reports the suspect originally arrived at the Northside Hospital medical facility - an urgent care and family medicine facility - with his mother. It's not yet clear why he might have arrived with his mother.

Photos, which you can see below in this story, have been released of Patterson.

Police said no additional shots have been fired since the first reports shortly before 1 p.m. In an update at 2:30 p.m., Grady Hospital officials said three of the victims are in critical condition and another was still in the emergency department.

Atlanta Police said at 2:52 p.m. they were lifting the shelter in place in Midtown and "have no information the suspect is still in the area of the shooting."

"We continue asking everyone to remain out of the area of this active investigation. Everyone is asked to remain aware of the suspect's photos and information and to call 911 if they have any information regarding his whereabouts. If anyone sees the suspect, they are advised to call 911 and not approach him," a police statement said.

A $10,000 reward is available through CrimeStoppers at at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

APD added they were also aware of a carjacking shortly after the shooting that happened near 14th Street and Williams Street.

Police initially said that vehicle was recovered in Cobb County and that they're working to determine if it was in fact connected to the shooting, then later clarified that it has not been recovered.

"We are working to locate the carjacked vehicle and to determine whether it is connected to the shooting in any way," APD said.

APD said on Twitter that as of 12:42 p.m. they were "working an active shooter situation inside abuilding on West. Peachtree St, between 12th St and 13th St. We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody."

Shortly after 1 p.m. APD put out a "be on the lookout" bulletin for a suspect. They say the suspect is still at large.

In one of the photos released by police, the suspect appears to be inside an office entryway pointing something.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn is on scene in Midtown. From 15th Street he reports multiple nearby schools are on lockdown.

An earlier APD tweet stated: "Please shelter in place, or stay out of the area."

The address given in that tweet was 1110 W. Peachtree St. NW, which is a Northside Hospital urgent care and family medicine facility. It was not clear if the shooting happened in that building or outside, around that address.

Northside said in a statement: "Northside Hospital is cooperating with law enforcement following the shooting at our midtown #Atlanta location earlier this afternoon. We urge people in the area to shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement on the scene."

Mayor Andre Dickens tweeted: "I am in close contact with the Atlanta Police Department as they are responding to the active shooting situation in Midtown near 1100 W Peachtree. Those in the area should shelter in place. Follow @Atlanta_Police for updates. Stay tuned."

Atlanta Public Schools issued a public safety alert saying several schools "will operate on exterior lockdown for the remainder of the day, out of an abundance of caution, until we receive further information from authorities."

APS said schools in the Midtown and Washington clusters as well as Stanton Elemetary, King Middle, Wesley International Charter and Dunbar Elementary are all on hold for dismissal.

Parents, please stay home. At this time, schools on HOLD will not release students to leave until the lockdowns are lifted. Our buildings are secure and as long as students are inside, they are safe.



All other clusters will have normal dismissal. PLEASE NOTE: We will update social media @APSupdate every 30 minutes on the hour, and send additional robo-messages as needed.

The Woodruff Arts Center is among the area buildings on lockdown.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office tweeted that they were assisting APD.

11Alive Photojournalist Tyson Paul took video of the law enforcement response, which included SWAT units on scene.

A state senator, Sen. Josh McLaurin, reported he was locked down in a restaurant in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.