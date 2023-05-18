APD, Atlanta Fire to perform active shooter training drill at Oakland Cemetery today

The agencies will be holding an active shooter response training in wake of the deadly mass shooting that caused a frantic scene in metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police and Fire Rescue are now freshening up on their skills. The agencies will be holding an active shooter response training in the wake of the deadly mass shooting that caused a frantic scene in metro Atlanta.

It's been nearly two weeks since a gunman opened fire on a Midtown medical facility, taking the life of one woman and injuring four others.

The suspect was caught in Cobb County after police said he allegedly stole a truck and drove it to the area. After an hours-long manhunt for the alleged shooter, Deion Patterson, he was finally taken into custody on May 3 by Cobb County Police.

The training will take place at the Oakland Cemetery just around 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police and emergency responders will be at the southwest corner of the historic burial ground which is located near Memorial Drive and Oakland Avenue.

Authorities said the public will not be allowed in that section of the cemetery as the training goes on.