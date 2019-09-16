The Atlanta City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Monday requiring all part-time, full-time and contract employees of the city to undergo active shooter training annually, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported.

The ordinance also will apply to elected officials.

Under the ordinance, the city's Department of Human Resources will be responsible for making sure all employees receive the required training, the Chronicle reported.

In May, a mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va., killed 12 people.

This story initially appeared in the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

