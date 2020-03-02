ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is rolling out a new tool to help the public keep tabs on its fight to keep affordable housing in Atlanta.

The city launched an affordable housing tracker to help citizens keep track of the progress the city has made it reaching it its goal of preserving 20,000 affordable housing units by 2026. As part of that goal, the city has also promised to invest $500 million from city-controlled public sources in "the production and preservation of affordable housing."

“With this tool, residents, partners and stakeholders alike can track the City’s investment and production in achieving the Administration’s affordable housing goals,” said Chief Housing Officer Terri Lee.

RELATED: Atlanta mayor unveils plan to create more affordable housing in the city

The data currently posted on the dashboard reflects the commitments made between January 2018 to December 2019. The city said it will be updated in a quarterly basis.

RELATED: Atlanta is nation’s fourth fastest gentrifying city, study says

"The dashboard represents the collaborative efforts of the City of Atlanta, Invest Atlanta, Atlanta Housing, Atlanta BeltLine, Inc., and Fulton County/City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority," the city wrote on the site.

Click here to view the dashboard.

