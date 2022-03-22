x
Atlanta Airport set to host career fair on Wednesday

It will be held in the airport's domestic terminal atrium on the main floor and third floor, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 23.

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will be conducting a career fair, Wednesday, March 23.

The airport said that it is looking to hire for more than 3,500 positions, "after a year of quarantine and limited travel, Hartsfield-Jackson's passenger volume is steadily increasing and returning to pre-pandemic levels."

It will be held in the airport's domestic terminal atrium on the main floor and third floor, from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.

The jobs are in fields including management, cargo, maintenance, concessions and more.

The airport said roughly 60 employers will be recruiting, among them:

  • City of Atlanta
  • City of Atlanta Department of Aviation
  • City of Atlanta Police Department
  • Concessionaires — Food and Retail
  • Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection
  • Airline Partners (Delta Sky Club, Frontier Airlines)
  • Airport Services (TBI Airport Management, Atlanta Airlines Terminal Company, Hallmark Aviation, etc.)
  • Car Rental Companies (The Hertz Corporation, Budget Car and Truck Rental of Atlanta)

 Airport officials are expecting more than 1,000 job seekers to attend.

