Atlanta Airport set to host career fair on Wednesday

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will be conducting a career fair, Wednesday, March 23.

The airport said that it is looking to hire for more than 3,500 positions, "after a year of quarantine and limited travel, Hartsfield-Jackson's passenger volume is steadily increasing and returning to pre-pandemic levels."

It will be held in the airport's domestic terminal atrium on the main floor and third floor, from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.

The jobs are in fields including management, cargo, maintenance, concessions and more.

The airport said roughly 60 employers will be recruiting, among them:

City of Atlanta

City of Atlanta Department of Aviation

City of Atlanta Police Department

Concessionaires — Food and Retail

Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Airline Partners (Delta Sky Club, Frontier Airlines)

Airport Services (TBI Airport Management, Atlanta Airlines Terminal Company, Hallmark Aviation, etc.)

Car Rental Companies (The Hertz Corporation, Budget Car and Truck Rental of Atlanta)