Atlanta Airport set to host career fair on Wednesday

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will be conducting a career fair, Wednesday, March 23.
The airport said that it is looking to hire for more than 3,500 positions, "after a year of quarantine and limited travel, Hartsfield-Jackson's passenger volume is steadily increasing and returning to pre-pandemic levels."
It will be held in the airport's domestic terminal atrium on the main floor and third floor, from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.
The jobs are in fields including management, cargo, maintenance, concessions and more.
The airport said roughly 60 employers will be recruiting, among them:
- City of Atlanta
- City of Atlanta Department of Aviation
- City of Atlanta Police Department
- Concessionaires — Food and Retail
- Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection
- Airline Partners (Delta Sky Club, Frontier Airlines)
- Airport Services (TBI Airport Management, Atlanta Airlines Terminal Company, Hallmark Aviation, etc.)
- Car Rental Companies (The Hertz Corporation, Budget Car and Truck Rental of Atlanta)
Airport officials are expecting more than 1,000 job seekers to attend.