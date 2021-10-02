Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport holding virtual career fair

They said they are hiring to fill more than 700 positions.

ATLANTA — If you are looking for a job, there may be one for you at the Atlanta airport.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will be holding a virtual career fair on Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They said they are looking to fill more than 700 positions in a variety of industries.

Airport officials said the career fair will feature live video interviews with the "Airport community’s top employers" through their virtual platform, Career Connector.

Participants are encouraged to register early and take advantage of pre-fair webinars and workshops.