Numerous cancellations, delays at Atlanta airport this morning

In a statement, airport officials attributed the issues in part to severe weather that hit the region Sunday and more inclement weather on the way Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Passengers arriving early Monday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are dealing with numerous cancellations and delays.

As of 6:30 a.m. the tracking service FlightAware listed more than 200 cancellations into or out of Harstfield-Jackson. The majority of those, 156, were expected arrivals at the airport, while 71 flights out of Atlanta were cancelled.

Of the cancellations, the large majority were associated with Delta flights (214).

FlightAware was also reporting early Monday 89 total delays into and out of Atlanta.

In a statement, airport officials attributed the issues in part to severe weather that hit the region Sunday and more inclement weather on the way Monday.

The full statement from Hartsfield-Jackson said:

Sunday’s severe weather impacted operations across the southeast. With inclement weather expected to hit the northeast today, passengers are urged to monitor their airlines for information regarding flight status. As always, ATL.com will provide updated parking information and security wait times.

Several passengers in Atlanta posted videos to social media of long lines to accommodate people with canceled flights.

ONE @Delta ticket agent working the desk with easily more than 200 stranded travelers, waiting in line. And this is just C terminal. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/a8mSMSeO7e — Corey Dobridnia (@cdobridnia) August 7, 2023