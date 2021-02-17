Atlanta airport getting $100M investment in permanent back-up power

The announcement comes a little more than three years after an electrical fire in an underground terminal knocked out power to the world's busiest airport.

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, Georgia Power announced a new project at the Atlanta airport to make sure a repeat of the infamous blackout of 2017 never happens again.

The power company said it would be partnering with the Atlanta Airlines Terminal Company to invest $100 million at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for a back-up power system.

The project, according to the company, will supply back-up power to all terminals and concourses. The cost would cover the new power generator system as well as the installation. Georgia Power is providing the infrastructure and AATC will pay for the back-up generation services provided.

The announcement comes a little more than three years after an electrical fire in an underground terminal knocked out power to the world's busiest airport.