Atlanta airport named most efficient for 18th consecutive year

ATLANTA — For years, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was known to travelers as the world's busiest.

While Hartsfield-Jackson was surpassed in 2020 amid travel fluctuations due to the pandemic, for the 18th consecutive year it retains its title as the most efficient airport in the world.

The Air Transport Research Society (ATRS) made the announcement on Friday.

ATRS says they determined the award by "measuring and comparing the operational and management efficiency, cost competitiveness, and financial performances for more than 200 airports worldwide."