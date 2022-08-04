Atlanta Airport to begin new parking deck project

The aim of the project is to preserve the deck's viability long enough for future replacement plans.

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said this week that work would begin this month to extend the lifespan of the South parking deck ahead of a planned replacement in the future.

The airport said that portions of levels one, two and three of the South deck will close on April 20, and the renewal project will begin May 1 and last until January 2023.

The multiyear effort will begin with renewal projects for the South and North decks to "extend the decks' utility prior to their eventual replacement."

"The work will commence in the South deck and be limited to the half of the deck nearer the Domestic Terminal (the inner half) on the lower three levels," a release said, while the fourth top level will remain operational.

"Approximately 2,500 stalls will be closed at any given time," the airport said.

Eventually, there will be replaced South and North decks, as well as a newly-built West deck and a ParkATL Select lot.

The construction will "allow ATL to accommodate more passenger volume and significantly improve Airport access,” said Airport Assistant General Manager of Planning and Development Tom Nissalke.

“The South deck renewal project is simply the first step in that process," he added.