All-clear given after suspicious bag flagged by K-9 at Atlanta airport

Atlanta Police said a K-9 alerted on a bag in the South end of the airport.

ATLANTA — Police say they have given the all-clear after a suspicious package was reported at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday morning.

"Airport Police advise that the area is all clear and no harmful devices were found. Operations will return to normal," an Atlanta Police Department statement said.

"The Airport personnel are following normal protocol to isolate the package and get it inspected by EOD," an APD statement said. "They ask people to avoid the south terminal until the situation is resolved. There are no injuries reported."

Atlanta Fire Rescue also confirmed the suspicious package report and said its units are on standby, with the police department taking the lead in the situation.