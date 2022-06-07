Atlanta Airport TSA jobs currently recruiting with $1,000 sign-on bonus

TSA is holding a recruiting event over the next two days at the Holiday Inn & Suites Atlanta Airport North hotel near the airport.

ATLANTA — TSA is currently recruiting for jobs at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that will pay a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

The agency is holding a recruiting event over the next two days at the Holiday Inn & Suites Atlanta Airport North hotel near the airport. It will be happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

The $1,000 sign-on bonus will apply to job offers given through September 30. According to TSA, it will pay out $500 after onboarding and another $500 after one year of employment.

TSA is looking to hire for Transportation Security Officer positions, both full-time and part-time, at $17.84-$18.59 an hour.

The recruiting event will have a $5 parking fee at the hotel, according to TSA, but public transportation is also available either with a bus stop on Virginia Avenue or with a shuttle ride from the airport itself.

TSA says of the Transportation Security Officer position: "TSOs are the backbone of TSA and represent the public face of the agency to millions of travelers a day. They are responsible for screening passengers, baggage and cargo to keep our transportation systems safe."

Those wishing to apply must be 18 years or older, a U.S. citizen or national and have a high school diploma, GED or security experience equivalent.

The agency says those going to the hiring event can dress casual and advises the following about what to bring:

Do not bring firearms, knives, or weapons of any kind. Possession of such items will result in dismissal from the facility.

Smartphone and passwords to access your email and USAJOBS account.

Two forms of valid federal or state government-issued identification

TSA offers these other notes about the event and what to expect:

Attend an information session to learn more about the TSO position and employment with TSA;

Apply for the TSO position if you did not apply online before the event;

Take a computer-based test (CBT) to evaluate English language proficiency and object recognition aptitude;

Participate in a structured interview to assess qualifications for the position;

Complete a medical evaluation, federal drug screening and pre-hire background investigation soon after the event.

Offers within 30 days do not apply to TSA events.