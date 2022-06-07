Atlanta Airport TSA jobs currently recruiting with $1,000 sign-on bonus

ATLANTA — TSA is currently recruiting for jobs at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that will pay a $1,000 sign-on bonus.
The agency is holding a recruiting event over the next two days at the Holiday Inn & Suites Atlanta Airport North hotel near the airport. It will be happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.
The $1,000 sign-on bonus will apply to job offers given through September 30. According to TSA, it will pay out $500 after onboarding and another $500 after one year of employment.
TSA is looking to hire for Transportation Security Officer positions, both full-time and part-time, at $17.84-$18.59 an hour.
The recruiting event will have a $5 parking fee at the hotel, according to TSA, but public transportation is also available either with a bus stop on Virginia Avenue or with a shuttle ride from the airport itself.
TSA says of the Transportation Security Officer position: "TSOs are the backbone of TSA and represent the public face of the agency to millions of travelers a day. They are responsible for screening passengers, baggage and cargo to keep our transportation systems safe."
Those wishing to apply must be 18 years or older, a U.S. citizen or national and have a high school diploma, GED or security experience equivalent.
The agency says those going to the hiring event can dress casual and advises the following about what to bring:
- Do not bring firearms, knives, or weapons of any kind. Possession of such items will result in dismissal from the facility.
- Smartphone and passwords to access your email and USAJOBS account.
- Two forms of valid federal or state government-issued identification
TSA offers these other notes about the event and what to expect:
- Attend an information session to learn more about the TSO position and employment with TSA;
- Apply for the TSO position if you did not apply online before the event;
- Take a computer-based test (CBT) to evaluate English language proficiency and object recognition aptitude;
- Participate in a structured interview to assess qualifications for the position;
- Complete a medical evaluation, federal drug screening and pre-hire background investigation soon after the event.
- Offers within 30 days do not apply to TSA events.
TSA also recommends applying online in advance for quicker processing.