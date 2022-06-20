Water main break in concourse of Atlanta airport causing issues for passengers

They said repairs are underway and an investigation into the cause of the water main break is "ongoing."

ATLANTA — As if traveling weren't stressful enough for some, passengers making their way through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Monday morning are dealing with issues due to a water main break.

Airport officials said the problem is on Concourse B. They said the majority of the flights are operating as scheduled, however, there are limited restrooms and all concessions, including restaurants, are closed.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.