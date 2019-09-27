ATLANTA — Atlanta police say an employee at Hartsfiled-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was killed this week in what appears to be a freak accident on the tarmac.

The operator of a bag loader vehicle was backing the machine up to the opening of an airplane on Wednesday. Police say as he did, the victim, operating as a spotter, became caught between the vehicle and the airplane.

Police said the victim was transported to Grady Hospital where he later died.

No charges are expected, police say.

