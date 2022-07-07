Multiple homes damaged in Atlanta apartment fire, officials say

It happened Thursday morning off Campbellton Road.

ATLANTA — More than 15 units were called out to an apartment fire Thursday morning, Atlanta fire officials said.

Just before 9 a.m., firefighters were called to a two-story apartment building near the 2200 block of Campbellton Road.

"The fire unit arrived in less than five minutes to find heavy fire and smoke showing through the dwelling's attic," authorities said in a statement. "Operating in offensive rescue mode, firefighters knocked down all visible flames within minutes without any reported injuries to sworn personnel or civilians."

They said several apartments were damaged as a result of the blaze and it is under investigation.