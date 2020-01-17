ATLANTA — Flames ripped through an apartment building Friday morning and left several people trapped inside.

Atlanta firefighters rescued a mother, child, and infant from the fire on Cleveland Avenue around 2 a.m. officials confirmed in a tweet.

According to a tweet by Atlanta Fire Rescue, the fire started in one of the bedrooms on the first floor of the "wood frame" two-story apartment building. The victims were rescued from the second floor. Officials told 11Alive that one firefighter got hurt rescuing the woman.

All of the victims and one firefighter were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, officials said.

Atlanta Fire confirmed they are all stable and alert.

