Firefighters battle flames at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Firefighters are working to put out flames at an apartment complex in Atlanta's Monroe Heights neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
11Alive SkyTracker flew over the complex along Northwest Drive NW around 2:30 p.m. The location is not far from Carey Park near The BEST Academy and Coretta Scott King Young Women's Leadership Academy.
Details are limited at this time. 11Alive has reached out to officials for details on how the fire started.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News mobile app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.