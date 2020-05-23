Ways to observe Memorial Day with virtual events around Atlanta

Here are some of the observances communities are arranging.

ATLANTA — It is undoubtedly a difficult year to commemorate Memorial Day - the customary gatherings in solemn remembrance of those who gave their lives in service is, largely, not possible due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes the tough decision to cancel the annual observances at Marietta National Military Cemetery and the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.

But some form of recognition will nonetheless be made, and communities around Atlanta are arranging for collective memorials in virtual spaces.

This is by no means a comprehensive list, just a selection of some in the metro area. If you would like to tell us about any more of have one included, please email us at news@11alive.com.

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park "virtual camp out": This is part of a string of online Memorial Day events being arranged by the National Park Service, at several sites around the country. This begins this evening (May 23) on the Kennesaw Battlefield Facebook page at 5 p.m. Additionally, Kennesaw Battlefield is among 25 sites together hosting on Facebook a National Park Service virtual Memorial Day commemoration.

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park In recognition of Memorial Day, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefie... ld Park and other units of the National Park Service encourages everyone to take a moment to remember the military service members who were willing to sacrifice everything for the service of our country.

Gwinnett County virtual ceremony: 11Alive's Brittany Kleinpeter reported earlier this week that the county government will hold a virtual ceremony on Monday. The featured keynote speaker will be Retired Marine Col. Parker Miller, a Vietnam veteran, among other commemorations. It can be viewed online beginning at 1 p.m. at TVgwinnettlive.com, on the county’s Facebook and Twitter pages and on the county’s Vimeo page. The ceremony will also be televised beginning at 1 p.m. on TV Gwinnett, the county’s local government access cable channel. It also will run periodically on the channel over the coming weeks and be available on-demand at TVgwinnett.com.

