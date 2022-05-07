Atlanta beekeeper jumps to help bee cargo left on airport tarmac

A local Atlanta organization is celebrating his efforts.

ATLANTA — The Metro Atlanta Beekeepers Association is celebrating one of their own after he stepped up to save hundreds of bees stuck on the tarmac at the world's busiest airport.

After 200 packages of bees were left on the tarmac at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on April 24, Edward "Bean" Morgan Jr. jumped into action, according to a MABA post.

Morgan was answering the call from a desperate Alaska beekeeper who said their bees were stuck on the tarmac. The bees were supposed to go directly from Sacramento to Anchorage on a Delta Air Lines flight, according to MABA.

The Georgia beekeeper spent hours at Atlanta's airport and worked with people at the cargo terminal to help the bees. Unfortunately, a majority of the bees died while waiting in the heat.

However, several local MABA members showed up to take bees home and hive them, according to the organization.

In a statement, Delta said the airline has apologized to the customer for the issue and said it is working to implement new measures so nothing like this happens again. They are working with the customer to come to a resolution.

Read the full statement below: